Jan 7 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN increased on Wednesday.
Borrower Leaseplan Corporation NV
Issue Amount 150 million Swedish crown
Maturity Date January 15, 2019
Coupon 3-month Stibor + 110bp
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Discount Margin 3-month Stibor + 110bp
Payment Date January 15, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Swedbank
Ratings A3 (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (M) 1
Governing Law Dutch
Notes The issue size will total 450 million Swedish crown
when fungible
ISIN XS1014771262
Data supplied by International Insider.