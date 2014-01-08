Jan 7 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN increased on Wednesday.

Borrower Leaseplan Corporation NV

Issue Amount 150 million Swedish crown

Maturity Date January 15, 2019

Coupon 3-month Stibor + 110bp

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 3-month Stibor + 110bp

Payment Date January 15, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Swedbank

Ratings A3 (Moody's)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (M) 1

Governing Law Dutch

Notes The issue size will total 450 million Swedish crown

when fungible

ISIN XS1014771262

