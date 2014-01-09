* USD/INR expected to open stronger compared to its close of 62.07/08 on Wednesday tracking losses in Asian share markets and currencies. * USD/INR seen moving in a range of 62.05 to 62.45 during the session. * Asian shares wavered on Thursday after a lacklustre performance on Wall Street overnight and ahead of a key U.S. jobs report due out the following day, while the dollar stood near a seven-week high against a basket of currencies. * The USD/INR spot non-deliverable forwards trading at 62.18/20 in the Singapore market. * Asian currencies trading mixed compared to the dollar. See for a snapshot. * Nifty India stock futures traded in Singapore down 0.1 percent. Traders will monitor the domestic share market for cues on foreign fund flows which are crucial for the rupee's direction. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)