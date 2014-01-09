* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield, which ended at 8.80 percent on Wednesday, is seen starting slightly higher tracking a rise in U.S. treasury yields. * Traders will also be cautious ahead of Friday's 150-billion-rupees debt sale and factory output data. * The 10-year paper is seen in a 8.75 to 8.85 percent range until the wholesale and retail price inflation data due next week. * U.S. Treasuries fell on Wednesday as an upbeat report on the private labour market signalled faster U.S. economic growth, supporting the view the Federal Reserve would stay on course to wind down its bond purchases in 2014. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)