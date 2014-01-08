Jan 08 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on wednesday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount 50 million Turkish lira
Maturity Date July 20, 2018
Coupon 9.25 pct
Reoffer price 100.45
Reoffer yield 9.096 pct
Payment Date January 15, 2014
Lead Manager(s) JP Morgan
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's Debt Issuance programme
The issue size will total 280 million Turkish lira
When fungible
ISIN XS0648456167
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.