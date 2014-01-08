Jan 8 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower The Governor and Company of the Bank of Ireland
(BOI)
Issue Amount 750 million euro
Maturity Date January 15, 2019
Coupon 3.25 pct
Reoffer price 99.605
Yield 3.337 pct
Spread 210 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 245bp
Over the 3.75 pct January 2019 DBR
Payment Date January 15, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Citi, Deutsche Bank, Morgan Stanley,
Nomura, & RBS
Ratings Ba3 (Moody's) & BB+ (S&P)
Listing Irish
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
ISIN XS1014670233
