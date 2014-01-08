Jan 8 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower The Governor and Company of the Bank of Ireland

(BOI)

Issue Amount 750 million euro

Maturity Date January 15, 2019

Coupon 3.25 pct

Reoffer price 99.605

Yield 3.337 pct

Spread 210 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 245bp

Over the 3.75 pct January 2019 DBR

Payment Date January 15, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Citi, Deutsche Bank, Morgan Stanley,

Nomura, & RBS

Ratings Ba3 (Moody's) & BB+ (S&P)

Listing Irish

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

ISIN XS1014670233

