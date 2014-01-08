Jan 08 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount 350 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date February 04, 2025
Coupon 1.625 pct
Issue price 100.338
Reoffer price 99.588
Yield 1.666 pct
Spread 1 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date February 04, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Credit Suisse & Deutsche Bank
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing SIX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law Swiss
ISIN CH0233004172
