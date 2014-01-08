Jan 08 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Network Rail Infrastructure Finance Plc

Guarantor Financial Indemnity from the United Kingdom

Issue Amount 500 million sterling

Maturity Date December 15, 2016

Coupon 1.125 pct

Issue price 99.691

Reoffer price 99.691

Yield 1.23 pct

Spread 32 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the Gilts

Payment Date January 15, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, HSBC & RBS

Ratings Aa1 (Moody's)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100 - 1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer's Debt issuance programme

ISIN XS1015038109

