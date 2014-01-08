Jan 8 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Kfw
Guarantor Federal Republic of Germany
Issue Amount 5.0 billion euro
Maturity Date January 15, 2021
Coupon 1.625 pct
Issue price 99.869
Reoffer price 99.869
Spread Minus 2 basis points
Underlying govt bond Mid-swaps
Payment Date January 15, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, HSBC & JPMorgan
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Frankfurt
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN DE000A1R07V3
Data supplied by International Insider.