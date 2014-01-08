I. OILSEEDS (Rs./M.T) Ex-Mandi 1. Groundnut seed (Saurashtra) Crushing Quality 48000 2. Soyabean seed (Indore) 37000 3. Rape/Mustard seed (Rajasthan) 35000 4. Sunflower seed (Karn./Mah.) 38250 5. Castorseed (Gujarat) 42750 6. Sesameseed(white 98/2)(Saurashtra) 145000 II. OILCAKES (Rs./ M.T.) O & A /S & S 1. Groundnut Exp. cake (Guj) 50/2.5 23700 2. Sunflowerseed Exp. cake(Mah/Karn)25/2.5 23000 3. Rapeseed Exp.cake (Rajasthan) 40/2.5 16600 III. RICE BRAN (Rs./M.T.) 1. Rice Bran Raw (16/5/8) Punjab 8600 IV. EXTRACTIONS (A) LOCAL EX-MILL (Rs./MT) O & A/S & S 1. Groundnut Ext. (Ex-Saurashtra) 45/2.5 22700 2. Rice Bran Ext. (Ex-Punjab) 16/5/8 7600 3. Kardi Ext.(Ex-Maharashtra) 20/2.5 NQ 4. Soya Ext.( Ex-Indore) 48/2.5 32300 5. Rapeseed Ext.(Ex-Rajasthan) 38/2.5 13500 6. Sunflowerseed Ext.(Ex-Mah/Karn) 30/2.5 21000 (B) EXPORT (FAS) (US$ / MT) . 1. Soyabean Ext(Bulk)Yellow (Ex-Kandla)48/2.5 540 2. Rapeseed Ext. (Bulk) (Ex-Kandla)38/2.5 235 3. Groundnut Ext.(Bulk) (Ex-Bedi) 45/2.5 NQ 4. Castormeal Ext. (Bulk)(Ex-Kandla) 110 5. Rice Bran Ext. (Bulk)(Ex-Kakinada) 16/3.5 NQ (C) EXPORT (FOR) Ports (Rs./MT) 1. Soyabean Ext.(Bulk)Yellow(Ex-Kandla) 48/2.5 33900 2 Rapeseed Ext. (Bulk) (Ex-Kandla)38.2.5 14500 3. Groundnut Ext.(Bulk) (Ex-Bedi) 45/2.5 NQ 4. Castormeal Ext(Bulk) (Ex-Kandla) 6500 V. INTERNATIONAL OILS(US$/M.T) 1. RBD Palmolein FOB Malaysia/Indonesia 785 2. RBD Palmolein C&F Mumbai 825 3. Crude Palm Oil(CPO) FOB Indonesia 805 4. Crude Palm Oil(CPO)C&F Mumbai 830 5. Soya Degum (Crude) CIF Mumbai 919 6. Sunflower Oil (Crude) CIF Mumbai 920 7. Castor Oil (First grade) FOB Kandla (Export) 1430 VI. LOCAL RATE FOR DOMESTIC & IMPORTED OILS (A) Local Oils (Expeller) (Rs./M.t.) (A) Local Oils (Expeller) (Rs./M.t.) 1. Groundnut Oil 79000 2. Rapeseed Oil 70000 3. Sunflower Oil 62000 4. Kardi Oil 100000 5. Linseed Oil 82500 6. Sesame Oil 115000 7. Washed Cottonseed Oil 58500 8. Castor Oil (Comm) 87500 9. Mahua Oil NQ 10. Karanja Oil 58000 (b) Imported Oils (Rs./M.T.) 1. RBD Palmolein 56500 2. Crude Degummed Soybean Oil (Ex-Mumbai) 62500 3. Crude Palm Oil (5%) (Ex-Kandla)) 53500 VII. SOLVENT EXTRACTED OILS (Rs./MT.) 1. SE Soyabean Oil (Indore) 59500 2. SE R.B. Oil (RG-I) NQ 3. SE R.B. Oil RG-II (Industrial) NQ 4. SE Neem Oil 92500 VIII. REFINED OIL (Excl.ST) (Rs./MT) 1. SE Refined Cottonseed Oil 60200 2. SE Refined Rapeseed Oil 73000 3. Refined Soyabean Oil 64500 4. Refined Rice Bran Oil (Punjab) 66000 5. Refined Sunflowerseed Oil 67500 6. Refined Groundnut Oil 81000 IX. NON EDIBLE OILS 1. P. F. A. D. - FOB Malaysia US$MT 710 2. P. F. A. D. - CIF Kandla US$MT 770 3. P. F. A. D. - Ex-Factory Kandla Rs./Tons 52000 4. Crude Palm Kernal Oil (5%) - FOB 1120 1180 840 Note: Rates are excluding VAT & Octroi unless specified