BANGALORE, January 08 The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 39400 ICS-201(B22mm) 39900 ICS-102(B22mm) 32000 ICS-103(23mm) 34500 ICS-104(24mm) 38300 ICS-202(26mm) 41700 ICS-105(26mm) 39100 ICS-105CS(26mm) 39700 ICS-105(27mm) 42500 ICS-105CS(27mm) 39800 ICS-105MMA(27) 40300 ICS-105PHR(28) 43200 ICS-105(28mm) 40800 ICS-105GUJ(28mm) 41400 ICS-105(29mm) 41400 ICS-105(GUJ29mm) 41800 ICS-105(30mm) 41900 ICS-105(31mm) 42400 ICS-106(32mm) 43400 ICS-107(34mm) 64500