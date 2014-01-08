Jan 8 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Caixa Geral De Depositos (Caixa)
Issue Amount 750 million euro
Maturity Date January 15, 2019
Coupon 3.0 pct
Issue price 99.452
Spread 188 basis point
Underlying govt bond Over mid-swaps
Payment Date January 15, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Credit Agricole CIBH, Caixabi, HSBC & JP Morgan
Ratings Baa3 (Moody's)
Full fees Undisclosed
