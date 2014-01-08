Jan 8 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a dual tranche deal priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Enel SPA
* * * *
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro
Maturity Date January 15, 2075
Coupon 5.0 pct
Issue price 99.368
Reoffer price 99.368
Yield 5.125 pct
Lead Manager(s) Banca IMI, BBVA, BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole CIB, Deutsche
Bank, ING, JP Morgan, Mediobanca, Natixis, SG-CIB,
UniCredit
ISIN XS1014997073
* * * *
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 500 million sterling
Maturity Date September 15, 2076
Coupon 6.625 pct
Issue price 99.317
Reoffer price 99.317
Yield 6.75 pct
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank, HSBC,
JP Morgan, RBS, Santander Gbm & UBS
ISIN XS1014987355
* * * *
Common terms
Ratings Ba1 (Moody's)
Listing Irish
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law English/Italian
Payment Date January 15, 2014
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.