* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange down 0.13 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific excluding Japan index falls 0.2 percent. * Asian shares wavered on Thursday after a lacklustre performance on Wall Street overnight and ahead of a key U.S. jobs report due out the following day, while the dollar stood near a seven-week high against a basket of currencies. * Foreign investors bought Indian shares worth 796.8 million rupees ($12.82 million) on Wednesday, ending their three-day selling streak. * Rangebound trade seen on caution as Infosys Ltd informally kicks off the corporate earnings season on Friday and ahead of key inflation data next week. * Also on watch, Indian auto industry body to release monthly sales data in New Delhi. ($1 = 62.1700 Indian rupees) (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)