* USD/INR trading higher at 62.23/24 compared to its close of 62.07/08 on Wednesday tracking broad gains in the dollar versus major currencies. * USD/INR seen moving in a range of 62.05 to 62.45 during the session. * Domestic shares trading up 0.1 percent in pre-open trade and will be monitored for cues on foreign fund flows during the day. * Asian currencies trading mixed compared to the dollar. See for a snapshot. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)