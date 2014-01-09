* Indian government bond yields rise in early trades ahead of Friday's weekly debt sale and on a fall in US Treasuries, says a dealer. * The benchmark 10-year bond yield 2 basis points higher at 8.82 percent. * Traders will also be cautious ahead of Friday's 150 billion rupee debt sale. * Factory output data on Friday and key inflation data next week to set tone for the central bank's Jan. 28 policy. * The 10-year paper is seen in an 8.75 to 8.85 percent range until the wholesale and retail price inflation data due next week. * U.S. Treasuries fell on Wednesday as an upbeat report on the private labour market signalled faster U.S. economic growth, supporting the view the Federal Reserve would stay on course to wind down its bond purchases in 2014. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)