* India's benchmark BSE index edges up 0.05 percent, while the NSE index inches 0.03 percent higher. * Software stocks gain a day ahead of Infosys Ltd Oct-Dec earnings. Infosys gains 1.4 percent, while Wipro Ltd is up 0.6 percent. * Gold-based lenders surge to their maximum daily limit after India's central bank on Wednesday relaxed gold lending rules. Muthoot Finance Ltd surges 20 percent, while Manappuram Finance Ltd jumps 19.8 percent. * Also helping sentiment, foreign investors bought Indian shares worth 796.8 million rupees ($12.8 million) on Wednesday, ending a three-day selling streak.