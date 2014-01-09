* Indusind Bank Ltd may beat consensus profit forecast for the Oct-December quarter when it reports results on Friday, Thomson Reuters StarMine's SmartEstimates shows. * StarMine's SmartEstimates, which places greater emphasis on forecasts by top-rated analysts, expects Indusind to report a profit of 3.41 billion rupees ($54.9 million) for the quarter, compared with a consensus mean estimate of 3.30 billion rupees. * Indusind Bank shares are down 1.2 percent at 0545 GMT. ($1 = 62.1700 Indian rupees) (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)