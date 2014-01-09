* USD/INR keeping gains, at 62.18/19, tracking a retreat in the domestic sharemarket. It had closed at 62.07/08 on Wednesday. * USD/INR seen moving in a range of 62.05 to 62.45 during the day. * Domestic shares trading down 0.1 percent after a stronger start. Foreign fund flows into and out of the stock market are crucial for direction. * Asian currencies trading mixed compared to the dollar. See for a snapshot. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)