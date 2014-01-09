* Indian government bonds still down as dealers not adding positions ahead of Friday's weekly debt sale, says a dealer. * The benchmark 10-year bond yield 1 basis point higher at 8.81 percent, having traded in a 8.81-8.83 percent band. * Barclays expects 20-25 bps of yield compression in short-end bonds on lower risk premium on reduced expectations of the central bank's rate hike and its commitment to support liquidity through term repos. * Factory output data on Friday and inflation data next week to set the tone for the central bank's Jan. 28 policy review. * USD/INR keeping gains at 62.17/18 vs Wednesday close of 62.07/08. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)