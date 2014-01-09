* India 2027 government bonds jump after RBI deputy governor H.R. Khan says debt switch may not happen this fiscal year. * The 8.24 pct 2027 paper yield down 8 bps at 9.13 pct, while the 8.28 percent 2027 bond down 8 bps at 9.10 pct. * The 500 billion rupee debt switch plan involves swapping shorter tenor debt and selling the longer-end 15 year bonds to increase the government's debt maturity profile. * Dealers say the 2027 segment would have been at risk of more supply in the event of the switch. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)