* Shares in small cap companies HCL Infosystems Ltd, Aban Offshore Ltd and Opto Circuits (India) Ltd fall after index compiler FTSE removes them from its Global Equity Index series. * HCL Infosystems is down 4.6 percent, Aban Offshore falls 2.4 percent, while Opto is trading 1.9 percent lower. * Other exclusions also fall, with Core Education & Technologies Ltd trading 1.1 percent lower, Gitanjali Gems Ltd down 0.66 percent and Chennai Petroleum Corp Ltd down 0.44 percent. (Himank.Sharma@thomsonreuters.com/manoj.rawal@thomsonreuters.co m)