* CLSA expects consensus upgrades for India's pharma sector on expectations of strong performance, as earnings will accelerate on back of its U.S. business and on improving domestic growth. * CLSA upgrades IPCA Laboratories Ltd to 'Buy' from "outperform" on expectations of strong earnings growth over FY14-16, while maintaining Lupin Ltd as its "conviction buy" on better return-ratios than peers. * However, the brokerage downgrades Biocon Ltd, Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd to 'sell' from 'outperform' citing run up in valuations. * Shares of IPCA are up 2.02 percent, Ranbaxy and Biocon are down 0.23 percent, 2.6 percent respectively. (dipika.lalwani@thomsonreuters.com /; dipika.lalwani.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)