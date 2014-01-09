Jan 09 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN increased on Thursday.

Borrower Swedbank AB

Issue Amount 300 million Swedish crown

Maturity Date July 04, 2016

Coupon 3-Month Stibor + 155bp

Payment Date January 16, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Swedbank

Ratings A1 (Moody's), A+ (S&P),

A+ (Fitch)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (M) 1

Governing Law English

Notes The issue size will 1.8 billion Swedish crown

When fungible

