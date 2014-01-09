Jan 09 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Thursday.
Borrower Landesbank Hessen Thueringen Girozentrale
Issue Amount 250 million euro
Maturity Date December 11, 2017
Coupon 0.75 pct
Reoffer price 99.279
Spread 6 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 33.3bp
Over OBL 164
Payment Date January 16, 2014
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole CIB, Credit Suisse,
Deutsche Bank & Helaba
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Notes The issue size will total 1.0 billion euro
When fungible
ISIN XS1002933668
