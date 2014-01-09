Jan 9 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Unicredit Bank AG IPO-UCB.F
Issue Amount 50 million euro
Maturity Date January 14, 2016
Coupon 0.415 pct
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Yield 0.415 pct
Payment Date January 14, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Unicredit
Listing Munich
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer's Debt
Issuance programme
