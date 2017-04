* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield, which ended at 8.79 percent on Thursday could inch higher ahead of the 150 billion rupees debt sale later in the day. * The government is also due to release the November factory output data at 5 p.m. (1130 GMT). * The 10-year paper is seen in a 8.75 to 8.85 percent range until the wholesale and retail price inflation data due next week. * Gains in the rupee and U.S. treasuries is expected to limit a sharp rise in bond yields. * U.S. Treasuries prices rose on Thursday as a $13 billion auction of 30-year bonds drew solid investor demand, even as the recent wave of upbeat economic data have signalled bond yields might climb higher. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)