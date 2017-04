* USD/INR is expected to open slightly weaker versus its close of 62.07/08 on Thursday, tracking broad losses in the dollar versus other majors and regional currencies. * USD/INR seen moving in a range of 61.80 to 62.20 in the first half of the session and then monitor shares for direction. * Asian share markets stayed soggy on Friday after Chinese trade data proved to be a mixed bag, leaving investors with little incentive to take positions ahead of the U.S. jobs report. * The USD/INR spot non-deliverable forwards trading at 61.97/99 in the Singapore market. * Asian currencies trading mostly stronger compared to the dollar. See for a snapshot. The index of the dollar against six major currencies down 0.11 percent. * Nifty India stock futures traded in Singapore is currently down 0.3 percent. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)