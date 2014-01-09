Jan 09 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN increased on Thursday.
Borrower Caisse Centrale de Credit Immobilier de France SA
Issue Amount 90 million euro
Maturity Date December 16, 2015
Coupon 3-month Euribor + 10.5bp
Payment Date January 15, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Societe Generale
Ratings Aa1 (Moody's)
Listing Paris
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 200
Governing Law French
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
The issue size will total 500 million euro
When fungible
ISIN FR0122091236
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.