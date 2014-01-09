Jan 9 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Sparebanken Vest Boligkreditt AS Svegno Corp
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date January 16, 2019
Coupon 1.25 pct
Issue price 99.410
Reoffer price 99.410
Yield 1.373 pct
Spread 10 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over mid swap, equivalent to 47.1 basis points
Over the OBL #167
Payment Date January 16, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Commerzbank, HSBC, Nordea & Unicredit
Ratings Aaa(Moody's)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
ISIN XS1015552836
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.