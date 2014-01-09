Jan 9 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Daimler AG
Issue Amount 300 million sterling
Maturity Date July 16, 2018
Coupon 2.375 pct
Reoffer price 99.641
Yield 2.447 pct
Spread 83 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Gilt, equivalent to 113.54 bp
Over the 5.0 pct March 2018 UKT
Payment Date January 16, 2014
Lead Manager(s) HSBC
Ratings A3 (Moody's), A- (S&P),
A- (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Denoms (K) 1
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS1015890210
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)