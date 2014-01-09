Jan 9 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Daimler AG

Issue Amount 300 million sterling

Maturity Date July 16, 2018

Coupon 2.375 pct

Reoffer price 99.641

Yield 2.447 pct

Spread 83 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Gilt, equivalent to 113.54 bp

Over the 5.0 pct March 2018 UKT

Payment Date January 16, 2014

Lead Manager(s) HSBC

Ratings A3 (Moody's), A- (S&P),

A- (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Denoms (K) 1

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN XS1015890210

