Jan 9 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Bank of China Ltd (London Branch) (BOC)
Issue Amount 2.5 billion renminbi
Maturity Date January 16, 2017
Coupon 3.45 pct
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Yield 3.45 pct
Payment Date January 16, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Bank of China, BAML, HSBC & UBS
Ratings A1 (Moody's), A (S&P),
A (Fitch)
Listing London & Hong Kong
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1000-1
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN
