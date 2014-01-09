I. OILSEEDS (Rs./M.T) Ex-Mandi 1. Groundnut seed (Saurashtra) Crushing Quality 47800 2. Soyabean seed (Indore) 37500 3. Rape/Mustard seed (Rajasthan) 35000 4. Sunflower seed (Karn./Mah.) 38250 5. Castorseed (Gujarat) 43000 6. Sesameseed(white 98/2)(Saurashtra) 145500 II. OILCAKES (Rs./ M.T.) O & A /S & S 1. Groundnut Exp. cake (Guj) 50/2.5 23500 2. Sunflowerseed Exp. cake(Mah/Karn)25/2.5 23000 3. Rapeseed Exp.cake (Rajasthan) 40/2.5 16000 III. RICE BRAN (Rs./M.T.) 1. Rice Bran Raw (16/5/8) Punjab 8600 IV. EXTRACTIONS (A) LOCAL EX-MILL (Rs./MT) O & A/S & S 1. Groundnut Ext. (Ex-Saurashtra) 45/2.5 22500 2. Rice Bran Ext. (Ex-Punjab) 16/5/8 7400 3. Kardi Ext.(Ex-Maharashtra) 20/2.5 NQ 4. Soya Ext.( Ex-Indore) 48/2.5 32000 5. Rapeseed Ext.(Ex-Rajasthan) 38/2.5 13600 6. Sunflowerseed Ext.(Ex-Mah/Karn) 30/2.5 21000 (B) EXPORT (FAS) (US$ / MT) . 1. Soyabean Ext(Bulk)Yellow (Ex-Kandla)48/2.5 546 2. Rapeseed Ext. (Bulk) (Ex-Kandla)38/2.5 232 3. Groundnut Ext.(Bulk) (Ex-Bedi) 45/2.5 NQ 4. Castormeal Ext. (Bulk)(Ex-Kandla) 110 5. Rice Bran Ext. (Bulk)(Ex-Kakinada) 16/3.5 NQ (C) EXPORT (FOR) Ports (Rs./MT) 1. Soyabean Ext.(Bulk)Yellow(Ex-Kandla) 48/2.5 34000 2 Rapeseed Ext. (Bulk) (Ex-Kandla)38.2.5 14500 3. Groundnut Ext.(Bulk) (Ex-Bedi) 45/2.5 NQ 4. Castormeal Ext(Bulk) (Ex-Kandla) 6500 V. INTERNATIONAL OILS(US$/M.T) 1. RBD Palmolein FOB Malaysia/Indonesia 785 2. RBD Palmolein C&F Mumbai 825 3. Crude Palm Oil(CPO) FOB Indonesia 800 4. Crude Palm Oil(CPO)C&F Mumbai 825 5. Soya Degum (Crude) CIF Mumbai 915 6. Sunflower Oil (Crude) CIF Mumbai 910 7. Castor Oil (First grade) FOB Kandla (Export) 1430 VI. LOCAL RATE FOR DOMESTIC & IMPORTED OILS (A) Local Oils (Expeller) (Rs./M.t.) (A) Local Oils (Expeller) (Rs./M.t.) 1. Groundnut Oil 78000 2. Rapeseed Oil 70000 3. Sunflower Oil 62500 4. Kardi Oil 100000 5. Linseed Oil 82500 6. Sesame Oil 120000 7. Washed Cottonseed Oil 58500 8. Castor Oil (Comm) 88000 9. Mahua Oil NQ 10. Karanja Oil 58000 (b) Imported Oils (Rs./M.T.) 1. RBD Palmolein 56700 2. Crude Degummed Soybean Oil (Ex-Mumbai) 63000 3. Crude Palm Oil (5%) (Ex-Kandla)) 54000 VII. SOLVENT EXTRACTED OILS (Rs./MT.) 1. SE Soyabean Oil (Indore) 59500 2. SE R.B. Oil (RG-I) NQ 3. SE R.B. Oil RG-II (Industrial) NQ 4. SE Neem Oil 92000 VIII. REFINED OIL (Excl.ST) (Rs./MT) 1. SE Refined Cottonseed Oil 60500 2. SE Refined Rapeseed Oil 73000 3. Refined Soyabean Oil 64200 4. Refined Rice Bran Oil (Punjab) 66500 5. Refined Sunflowerseed Oil 67500 6. Refined Groundnut Oil 80000 IX. NON EDIBLE OILS 1. P. F. A. D. - FOB Malaysia US$MT 715 2. P. F. A. D. - CIF Kandla US$MT 775 3. P. F. A. D. - Ex-Factory Kandla Rs./Tons 52000 4. Crude Palm Kernal Oil (5%) - FOB 1120 1180 840 Note: Rates are excluding VAT & Octroi unless specified