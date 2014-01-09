Jan 9 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower International Bank for Reconstruction
and Development (IBRD)
Issue Amount $4 billion
Maturity Date March 15, 2019
Coupon 1.875 pct
Issue price 99.688
Reoffer price 99.688
Yield 1.939 pct
Spread 4 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swaps
Payment Date January 16, 2014
Lead Manager(s) CITI, JP Morgan, Nomura &
Royal Bank of Canada
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law New York
ISIN US459058DL43
