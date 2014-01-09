Jan 9 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower International Finance Corporation (IFC)
Issue Amount 1 billion rand
Maturity Date January 15, 2015
Coupon 5.75 pct
Issue price 99.95
Yield 5.802 pct
Payment Date January 15, 2014
Lead Manager(s) JP Morgan
Ratings Aaa(Moody's) & AAA (S&P)
Listing Lux
Full fees 0.1 pct (M&U)
Denoms (K) 10
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's GMTN programme
ISIN XS1016423136
