* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange down 0.32 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific excluding Japan index falls 0.03 percent. * Asian share markets stayed soggy on Friday after Chinese trade data proved to be a mixed bag, leaving investors with little incentive to take positions ahead of the U.S. jobs report. * Foreign investors sold Indian shares worth 37.4 million rupees ($602,600) on Thursday, marking their fourth session of selling in five, exchange data shows. * India's central bank on Thursday relaxed foreign direct investment regulations to allow investors to exit their investments subject to the conditions of a minimum lock-in period and without any assured returns. * Traders say Infosys Ltd's Oct-Dec results later in the day followed by key inflation data next week will set the mood for the near term. * Also on watch, trade data for December at 1100 IST (0530GMT) and industrial output data for November around 1730 IST (1200 GMT). ($1 = 62.0650 Indian rupees) (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)