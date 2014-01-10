* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange down 0.32
percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific excluding Japan index
falls 0.03 percent.
* Asian share markets stayed soggy on Friday after Chinese trade
data proved to be a mixed bag, leaving investors with little
incentive to take positions ahead of the U.S. jobs report.
* Foreign investors sold Indian shares worth 37.4 million rupees
($602,600) on Thursday, marking their fourth session of selling
in five, exchange data shows.
* India's central bank on Thursday relaxed foreign direct
investment regulations to allow investors to exit their
investments subject to the conditions of a minimum lock-in
period and without any assured returns.
* Traders say Infosys Ltd's Oct-Dec results later in
the day followed by key inflation data next week will set the
mood for the near term.
* Also on watch, trade data for December at 1100 IST
(0530GMT) and industrial output data for November
around 1730 IST (1200 GMT).
($1 = 62.0650 Indian rupees)
(abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /;
abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)