* USD/INR hits a one-week low of 61.94 in opening deals, its lowest since Jan. 2. Currently, the pair trading at 61.98/99 versus its close of 62.07/08 on Thursday, tracking broad losses in the dollar versus other majors. * USD/INR seen moving in a range of 61.80 to 62.20 in the first half of the session and then monitor shares for direction. * Domestic shares trading up 0.2 percent in pre-open trade and will be monitored for cues on foreign fund flows. * Asian currencies trading mostly stronger compared with the dollar. See for a snapshot. The index of the dollar against six major currencies down 0.11 percent. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)