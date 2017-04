* Shares in India's Jubilant FoodWorks Ltd down 3 percent after marking their lowest intraday level since Nov. 5 as index provider MSCI excludes the Domino's Pizza franchisee in India from its small cap indexes. * The stock will be excluded from the MSCI global small cap indexes effective on Tuesday, MSCI said in a statement late on Thursday. * India's central bank said on Wednesday aggregate net purchases of equity shares in the company by foreign institutional investors had reached the prescribed limit. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)