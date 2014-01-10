* Shares in India's Hindalco Industries Ltd fall 1.2 percent after its global peer Alcoa Inc, the largest U.S. aluminium producer, reported a massive quarterly loss on Thursday and gave a stagnant outlook on global aluminium demand. * Excluding the impairment charge of $1.7 billion on smelter acquisitions and other special items, Alcoa group earnings fell to $40 million, falling short of analysts expectations. * Alcoa said it expected global aluminium demand to grow 7 percent in 2014, consistent with its 7 percent growth in 2013. * Analysts tracking the sector say Alcoa's stagnant outlook on global demand for aluminium does not bode well for Hindalco's U.S. subsidiary Novelis Inc. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)