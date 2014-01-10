* Shares in India's Hindalco Industries Ltd fall 1.2
percent after its global peer Alcoa Inc, the largest U.S.
aluminium producer, reported a massive quarterly loss on
Thursday and gave a stagnant outlook on global aluminium demand.
* Excluding the impairment charge of $1.7 billion on smelter
acquisitions and other special items, Alcoa group earnings fell
to $40 million, falling short of analysts expectations.
* Alcoa said it expected global aluminium demand to grow 7
percent in 2014, consistent with its 7 percent growth in 2013.
* Analysts tracking the sector say Alcoa's stagnant outlook on
global demand for aluminium does not bode well for Hindalco's
U.S. subsidiary Novelis Inc.
