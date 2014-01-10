* India's benchmark BSE index gains 0.17 percent, while
the NSE index is up 0.12 percent.
* Infosys Ltd, India's second-largest software
services exporter, gains 2.9 percent after the company posted a
21 percent rise in quarterly net profit, beating analysts'
estimates.
* Wipro Ltd gains 1.5 percent while Tata Consultancy
services Ltd rises 0.8 percent as expectations of
better third-quarter earnings rise after Infosys results,
dealers say.
* However, shares of banks fall ahead of key wholesale and
consumer price data next week, which will help determine whether
the Reserve Bank of India will resume raising interest rates
after tightening monetary policy by a total of 50 basis points
over September and October.
* ICICI Bank Ltd falls 1.8 percent, while Axis Bank
Ltd is down 1.6 percent.
* However, India's inflation rate will probably ease in December
to 7.00 percent from the 14-month high of 7.52 percent in
November helped by waning food prices, a Reuters poll of 22
economists showed.
