* India's state-run Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd gains 2.6 percent after federal cabinet allowed the company to return its 4G radio spectrum and get refunds totalling 45.34 billion rupees ($730.52 million), in a move to help the money-losing company. * The government will refund MTNL in a staggered manner, Information and Broadcasting Minister Manish Tewari told reporters on Thursday after a meeting of the cabinet. ($1 = 62.0650 Indian rupees) (dipika.lalwani@thomsonreuters.com /; dipika.lalwani.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)