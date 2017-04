* Shares in India's Manappuram Finance surged 20 percent, their maximum daily limit, for a second day after India's central bank relaxed gold-lending rules for non-bank finance companies. * Bank of America Merrill Lynch upgrades the stock to 'buy' from 'underperform' and raises its target to 25 rupees from 13.1 rupees after the RBI move. * "We view this as a big positive as it will now create a level-playing field with banks and spur growth back for Manappuram Finance," the investment bank in a report on Friday. (dipika.lalwani@thomsonreuters.com /; dipika.lalwani.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)