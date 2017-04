* USD/INR trading at 61.92/93 versus its close of 62.07/08 on Thursday. It hit a low of 61.8750 earlier in the session, its lowest since Jan. 2. * Gains in domestic shares hurting sentiment for the dollar. The main index up 0.8 percent and will be monitored for cues on foreign fund flows. * USD/INR seen moving in a range of 61.80 to 62.10 during the rest of the session. * Most emerging Asian currencies edged up on Friday as the dollar broadly eased, recovering some of its weekly losses, while investors awaited U.S. jobs data for clues on how aggressively the Federal Reserve would scale back it stimulus. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)