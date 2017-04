* Indian government bonds keeping gains after auction cutoffs come in better than expectations. * The benchmark 10-year bond yield 3 basis points down at 8.76 percent, having traded in a tight 8.76-8.79 percent range. * Cutoff yield on 10-year bond at 8.7719 percent, below 8.7811 percent polled. * Bonds saw early gain after the central bank said it will provide 100 billion rupees of extra cash via Friday's term repo auction. * The government is also due to release November factory data after trading hours. * Indian industrial output probably returned to modest growth in November after shrinking for the first time in four months in October, helped by better overseas demand, a Reuters poll showed. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)