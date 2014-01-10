* Data showing easing inflation and an optimistic start to
October-December earnings could just be the recipe for Indian
shares to bounce back from a weak start in 2014.
* India will post wholesale and consumer price data on Tuesday,
which will help determine whether the Reserve Bank of India will
resume raising interest rates after tightening monetary policy
by a total of 50 basis points over September and October.
* India's inflation rate is expected to ease in December to 7.00
percent from the 14-month high of 7.52 percent in November
helped by waning food prices, a Reuters poll of 22 economists
showed.
* Data late on Friday showed industrial output unexpectedly fell
an annual 2.1 percent in November, after contracting a revised
1.6 percent in October, the data showed.
* After an optimistic start to October-December earnings season
by Infosys, traders expect its peers Tata Consultancy
Services Ltd and HCL Technologies Ltd
earnings to also beat estimates next week.
* Index heavyweights ITC Ltd and Reliance Industries
Ltd will also post results in the second half of the
coming week giving clues on where India's stalled investment
cycle is heading.
* Global shares are on watch with U.S. jobs report due later in
the day.
* NSE Index future <0#NIF:> and NSE bank index future <0#NBN:>
traders would keep a tab on foreign flows in equity derivatives
after overseas investors sold index futures in each of the last
four trading sessions.
KEY EVENTS/FACTORS TO WATCH
Mon: Exide industries earnings.
Tues: India's wholesale and consumer price data
Wed: Yes Bank earnings
Thu: Axis Bank, Bajaj Auto Ltd, TCS, HCL
Technologies results
Fri: HDFC Bank, ITC, Reliance Industries, Wipro Ltd
earnings
(abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /;
abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)