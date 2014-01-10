* Data showing easing inflation and an optimistic start to October-December earnings could just be the recipe for Indian shares to bounce back from a weak start in 2014. * India will post wholesale and consumer price data on Tuesday, which will help determine whether the Reserve Bank of India will resume raising interest rates after tightening monetary policy by a total of 50 basis points over September and October. * India's inflation rate is expected to ease in December to 7.00 percent from the 14-month high of 7.52 percent in November helped by waning food prices, a Reuters poll of 22 economists showed. * Data late on Friday showed industrial output unexpectedly fell an annual 2.1 percent in November, after contracting a revised 1.6 percent in October, the data showed. * After an optimistic start to October-December earnings season by Infosys, traders expect its peers Tata Consultancy Services Ltd and HCL Technologies Ltd earnings to also beat estimates next week. * Index heavyweights ITC Ltd and Reliance Industries Ltd will also post results in the second half of the coming week giving clues on where India's stalled investment cycle is heading. * Global shares are on watch with U.S. jobs report due later in the day. * NSE Index future <0#NIF:> and NSE bank index future <0#NBN:> traders would keep a tab on foreign flows in equity derivatives after overseas investors sold index futures in each of the last four trading sessions. KEY EVENTS/FACTORS TO WATCH Mon: Exide industries earnings. Tues: India's wholesale and consumer price data Wed: Yes Bank earnings Thu: Axis Bank, Bajaj Auto Ltd, TCS, HCL Technologies results Fri: HDFC Bank, ITC, Reliance Industries, Wipro Ltd earnings (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)