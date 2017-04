* India's near-end rate swaps retreat on RBI providing additional liquidity via term repo. * "Liquidity looks comfortable next week and may remain closer to the repo rate. The extra term repo provides assurance that the RBI will continue to provide liquidity support," says foreign bank dealer. * The 1-year OIS is 5 bps lower at 8.36 percent, while the 5-year OIS is down 2 bps down at 8.30 percent. * Results of the central bank's 490 billion-rupee term repo are awaited. * Overnight rate at 8/8.10 percent, between the repo and MSF rate. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)