(Addition of Guarantor RIC)

Jan 10 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Friday.

Borrower BBVA Senior Finance SAU (BBVA)

Guarantor Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date January 22, 2019

Coupon 2.375 pct

Reoffer price 99.749

Spread 118 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date January 22, 2014

Lead Manager(s) BBVA, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, HSBC

& Societe Generale CIB

Ratings Baa3 (Moody's)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN XS1016720853

Data supplied by International Insider.