UPDATE 4-China's Ant hikes MoneyGram bid by more a third, beats rival U.S. offer
* MoneyGram shares hit 3-year high of $17.83 (Adds Euronet's response, shares)
(Addition of Guarantor RIC)
Jan 10 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Friday.
Borrower BBVA Senior Finance SAU (BBVA)
Guarantor Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria
Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro
Maturity Date January 22, 2019
Coupon 2.375 pct
Reoffer price 99.749
Spread 118 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date January 22, 2014
Lead Manager(s) BBVA, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, HSBC
& Societe Generale CIB
Ratings Baa3 (Moody's)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS1016720853
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.
* MoneyGram shares hit 3-year high of $17.83 (Adds Euronet's response, shares)
* Credit card charge-off rate was 3.06 percent in March versus 2.40 percent in February