UPDATE 4-China's Ant hikes MoneyGram bid by more a third, beats rival U.S. offer
Jan 10 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Friday.
Borrower Santander Consumer Finance S.A
Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro
Maturity Date January 29, 2016
Coupon 1.45 pct
Issue price 99.975
Yield 1.463 pct
Spread 93 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 125.2bp
over the December 2015 BKO
Payment Date January 29, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, BNP Paribas, COBA & Santander GBM
Ratings Baa2 (Moody's), BBB- (S&P),
BBB+ (Fitch)
Listing Iris
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law English-Spanish
* Credit card charge-off rate was 3.06 percent in March versus 2.40 percent in February