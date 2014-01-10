Jan 10 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN increased on Friday.

Borrower Lansforsakringar Bank AB

Issue Amount 250 million Swedish crown

Maturity Date January 16, 2017

Coupon 3-month Stibor + 45bp

Payment Date January 17, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Handelsbanken Capital Markets

Ratings A3 (Moody's) & A (S&P)

Listing Stockholm

Denoms (M) 1

Notes The issue size will total 900 million Swedish crown

when fungible

ISIN SE0005624582

