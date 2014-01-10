BRIEF-Bank of America says credit card charge-off rate was 3.06 percent in March
* Credit card charge-off rate was 3.06 percent in March versus 2.40 percent in February
Jan 10 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Friday.
Borrower Lansforsakringar Bank AB
Issue Amount 200 million Swedish crown
Maturity Date January 20, 2016
Coupon 3-month Stibor + 27bp
Payment Date January 20, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Handelsbanken Capital Markets
Ratings A3 (Moody's) & A (S&P)
Listing Stockholm
Denoms (M) 1
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN SE0005624830
* Crown castle announces agreement to acquire wilcon; deal for approximately $600 million