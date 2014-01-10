BRIEF-Bank of America says credit card charge-off rate was 3.06 percent in March
* Credit card charge-off rate was 3.06 percent in March versus 2.40 percent in February
Jan 10 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Friday.
Borrower International Bank for Reconstruction
and Development (IBRD)
Issue Amount 300 million rand
Maturity Date September 15, 2015
Coupon 5.75 pct
Issue price 99.65
Payment Date January 17, 2014
Lead Manager(s) CITI & Danske
Ratings Aaa(Moody's)
Listing Lux
Full fees 1.125 pct (selling 1.0 pct & m&u 0.125 pct)
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law New York
ISIN XS1017163764
* Crown castle announces agreement to acquire wilcon; deal for approximately $600 million